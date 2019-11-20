Chichester based personal trainer to suit anyone

Vicky meets...Tom Smith, personal fitness trainer

How did you get into fitness?

When I was about 16 I had a real growth spurt. It left me with a slightly kinky spine and a bit of scoliosis. My doctor suggested I get into the gym to build up strength and to help straighten it out a bit. I started lifting weights and immediately loved it.

What decided you to turn your passion into a career?

When I had finished doing pretty badly at my A Levels I went to college and got my Level 3 Personal Training. While I was doing that I was working in a gym as a fitness instructor, learning about customer interaction and training. But I wanted to travel and so spent six months in Australia. I went for a year but ran out of money!

So the wanderer returned. What then?

I saw a job advertised in Chichester gym and I beat almost 70 people to the job. It was a great learning curve and it was then that I realised that I really loved doing one-to-one training.

What advice do you give naturally greedy people; those who empty the biscuit barrel on a nightly basis (asking for a friend…)?

I help people with nutrition as well as their fitness. I don’t see the point in doing something short term, but I try to meet people half way. There’s no need to rule things out; it’s about moderation. I try to help people balance their diet in conjunction with their fitness and also to help them enjoy a healthy relationship with food.

Where do you operate from?

There are three of us who are trainers and we share a private personal training studio by Chichester bus station. It’s great for people who are a bit shy and maybe a bit nervous as it is never hectically busy in the way a big commercial gym can get.

Who is the best trainer?

We all have different strengths. Tom – there’s another Tom – is probably the most knowledgeable, Chris is a great coach and specialises in kick boxing and pad work and I’m very hot on weights and also nutrition. I know the calorific value of almost everything! Our combined skill set can be really useful and there is a lot of laughter here. We want everyone to feel welcomed, relaxed and that they have achieved something.

Is it ever too late to start a fitness regime?

No! Some people come having done almost nothing before, but that doesn’t matter. If you look at a MRI scan of a sedentary 70 year old and a 70 year old who has been following a fitness programme then you can really see the difference.

How do you relax?

Running along Bognor beach, listening to music; House music especially, but actually almost any music, and watching football. And I really love travelling. I’m gradually ticking trips off my list.

More information cabn be found: 07854 793302 tcsfitness@outlook.com www.tcs-fitness.com