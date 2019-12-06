Chichester Bills delivers those Wow moments in festive feast – review

Every meal needs at least one Wow moment. Especially when you are celebrating the run-up to Christmas with family and friends.

When we visited Bills in Chichester to sample their new Festive Set Menu that first Wow arrived, with the delicious glass of Italian sparkling rose wine Bisol Jeio which came in at a bargain £6.95 a glass.

It set the tone for the rest of the evening.

There were more pleasant surprises to come. At the most unexpected moments.

Take the side of Pigs in Blankets (£4.75) to accompany our mains.

Our order was almost an afterthought.

What a treat. The best pigs in blankets - sausages wrapped in bacon with cranberry sauce - ever! Rich, succulent, tasty - delicious.

The Festive Set Menu - three courses are £24.95 - is not your typical selection.

It’s taken old favourites and given them the Bills’ twist.

So no turkey on the mains. Nor Christmas pudding on the desserts.

Not a hint of sherry trifle.

But in their place a selection that’s more relaxed and in keeping with the eclectic Bills’ ambiance.

So wild mushroom soup, smoked salmon, chicken terrine, or a feta, walnut, cranberry and apple salad on the starters selection.

A great vegan roast of pumpkin, fig and chestnut with long-stem broccoli, cranberries and a rich vegetable sauce - even if the butterbean mash was more powdery than creamy.

The beef, bacon and brie burger was another winner - while the fish option of pan fried sea bass was there too.

As for the pigs in blanket - as well as being a side they also had a deserved star turn as a main in their own right with Mac and Cheese.

And afterwards.

The chocolate orange mousse was not as crunchy as the description suggested but slipped down with gracious ease. The chocolate did not overpower and nor did it sit heavily after such a terrific meal.

A panettone bread and butter pudding, coconut ice cream, cheeseboard and sticky toffee pudding completed the line-up.

This is relaxed dining. Nothing formal. And Sanny and Mark who looked after us made the welcome as warm as ever.

A great way to count down to Christmas and support the local high street.

We attended as Bills’ guests, they knew we were reviewing but our visit was not linked to any commercial or advertisement arrangement and was independent.