Chichester builder donates £100 worth of sensory equipment to Steyning care home
A builder from Chichester donated £100 to be spent on sensory equipment for a care home in Steyning.
Ricki Pudduck, from RLP Carpentry and Kitchen Fitter based in Chichester, donated the money to Croft Meadown care home. Ricki’s friend Russell Matthews also donated therapeutic music to the home.
Deputy manager of the home Irene Pudduck, said, “This support has allowed us to start our fabulous sensory project here at Croft Meadow, to help support our residents and their families more.
“These wonderful donations are helping us to improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life, for our residents living here at Croft Meadow.”
Irene explained that sensory activities can be very calming for anyone living with a dementia who may also experience agitation or anxiety. Soothing music, familiar scents and different textures can help to reduce agitation and encourage relaxation.