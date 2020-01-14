Chichester care home told it no longer requires improvement

A Chichester care home has been rated good across the board after its latest inspection.

The CQC report, published in December, found Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, at Tollhouse Close, no longer ‘requires improvement’ — its previous rating in 2018.

Maxine Spincer, general manager at the Barchester Healthcare-run home, said: “We are delighted that Marriott House and Lodge was rated ‘good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

“The team at Marriott House and Lodge always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives at the home.”

The home was rated in good in all five areas; safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

The inspection report noted that people were ‘happy with the care they received’, felt ‘relaxed with staff’ and were treated with kindness.

The inspector added: “They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were sufficient staff to care for them.

“Our own observations supported this, and we saw friendly relationships had developed between people and staff. A relative told us: ‘They are very respectful. They ensure [my relative’s] dignity and wishes are adhered to’.

“People enjoyed an independent lifestyle and told us their choices and needs were met.”

The report also noted that residents felt safe, were well supported and there were sufficient staff to care for them, whilst there was a ‘very happy atmosphere’

In ‘celebration of the rating’ and to thank each member of the team for their contributions to the home, each team member was presented with a £100 gift voucher.