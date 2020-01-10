Chichester charity CancerWise receives £700 donation which will fund 138 hours of complementary therapies

Chichester charity CancerWise has received a £700 donation from a housebuilder’s Community Bursary scheme which will go towards a series of complementary therapies for cancer patients.

CALA Homes launched its bursary in Sussex last year and has invited organisations, charities and groups in the area to apply for a share of a £7,000 donation to help fund projects that make a difference in the community.

CancerWise art mentor Sue England with Juliet Ansell from CALA Homes, CancerWise centre manager Lisa Joy and Carol Hawkins

In the past year the scheme has awarded £109,000 to 117 good causes across the UK.

Lisa Joy, centre manager at CancerWise, said: “With one in two individuals being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, our services are essential to a high proportion of individuals.

“In Chichester alone, there are 3,700 people living with cancer each year and this, combined with the other areas we cover, shows a great need for the support we offer.

“We can’t thank CALA Homes enough for its kind donation to our charity, which will be used to fund 138 hours of complementary therapies, such as our art and music therapy sessions.”

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes South Home Counties, said: “CALA has always been committed to making a positive contribution to the local communities in which it builds.

“The Community Bursary scheme has given us the opportunity to find out who in our local community needs a helping hand.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support CancerWise with the funding to run complementary therapies for patients and were lucky enough to be invited to an art therapy class to see first-hand how our funding helps make a long lasting contribution to the Chichester community.”

Established in 1983, CancerWise is an independent cancer charity which supports adults throughout West Sussex and South East Hampshire who are affected by cancer.

This includes supporting individuals from diagnosis, during treatment and beyond, as well as providing support for their families and carers.

The centre provides invaluable emotional and holistic support to its beneficiaries, delivering free counselling and complementary therapies, including art and music therapy, gentle exercise classes, specialist support groups and social events.

CALA Homes’ latest development, Shopwyke Lakes, is set one mile from Chichester city centre and will comprise 398 new homes, alongside access to football and cricket pitches, a clubhouse, community centre, convenience store and children’s play areas.

Phase two of the development is due to launch on January 25/26 with a new marketing suite and show homes, as well as new releases of one and two bedroom apartments and two to five bedroom homes, with prices starting from £225,000 for an apartment and houses from £325,000.

For more information about Shopwyke Lakes call 01243 928394, visit the show homes open daily 10am to 5pm or visit www.cala.co.uk

>>> 16 big Chichester events in 2020 to put in your diaries

<<< Postmaster celebrates 25 years of service to the community <<<