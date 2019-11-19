Chichester charity overwhelmed by donations as community fights back after burglary

The manager of a Chichester charity shop has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response from customers after a recent burglary.

At least £60 in cash was stolen and up to £1,000 substantial damage was caused after the overnight break-in at Age UK in Crane Street on November 6.

ks190627-4 Age UK Donate phot kate'Manageress Katherine Manouch in the store.ks190627-4 SUS-191118-171103008

Manager Kathryn Manouch: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the burglary.

“The response from customers and donors has been fantastic. So many have come in to say how sorry they were to hear what had happened.

“Most of them brought in money and are donations are definitely up which is fantastic.

“I still cannot believe the help from L’Occitane’s, Marks and Spencer and Yorkshire Building Society. Their staff have been fantastic, checking up on us and helping out.

“It was a horrible thing to happen but the response shows the really nice community spirit.

“Everyone has been so supportive and I can’t thank them enough.”

After the break-in, Kathryn said it was the ‘worst thing to happen at this time of year’.

She added: “We have just started our big Christmas campaign to support people who are lonely and now this happens.”

The charity shop, which had already been ‘urgently’ seeking donations, has now raised £150 towards covering the repair costs, Kathryn confirmed.

Anyone with any information about the break-in can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 285 of 06/11.