Doreen Field, a member of Christ Church said: "Our church believes in offering things to the community, we are of course primarily for worship, but we believe we have a responsibility for outreach to the community".

The Chichester church, which is based on Old Market Avenue, has announced that as well as its Child Contact Centre , it also has three other groups that provide support to the various sections of the community and are all run and supervised by DBS checked volunteers.

The first of the groups is Toddlers & Carers group. This group is newly under the leadership of Nikki Wales, who is a practicing midwife at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow where she has worked for 15 years and has been a Midwife for 25. The group meet every Wednesday from 10am -11.30am and offers a place for children and their carers to meet and take advantage of the toys, refreshments and the trained volunteers, all for £1. To get in contact email [email protected]

Christ Church Chichester

The second group is Cuppa and Company. Coffee mornings at Christ Church have been a great success and have been frequently visited by residents of Chichester for years and next year it will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. The morning offer a 'relaxed friendly atmosphere to come into when people are shopping in Chichester: Ms Field said: "You can spend as much time as you like in our coffee lounge or you can go and sit in the Church. It has met a great need socially, you can be quiet if you like or you can make friends". It takes place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10am -midday and costs £1 per drink with all the proceeds going to homeless charity Stonepillow .