Chichester city centre store set to close

The Chichester branch of the Steamer Trading Cookshop is set to close just four months after it was saved.

The South Street store was one of 27 shops bought in a pre-pack administration deal by rival ProCook in January. Read more here.

It was was not among the ten ‘underperforming’ stores to be shut down at the time, but signs have appeared on the shop's window today (Thursday, May 30) informing shoppers that it is holding a 20 per cent closing down sale.

ProCook has been approached for comment.

Steamer Trading Cookshop, which has stores in Eastbourne, Horsham and Lewes, opened for the first time in Alfriston, East Sussex in 1985. Stores in Heathfield and Battle were shut down earlier this year.

Administrators KMPG, appointed on January 9, confirmed a 38th store – trading under the Divertimenti brand in Knightsbridge – had been acquired by Divertimenti Limited, saving a total of 332 jobs.

Speaking at the time, Nick Holloway, director at KPMG UK, who led the sale, said he was 'delighted to have been able to rescue such a long established business'.