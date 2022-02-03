Chichester couple set to row distance from Dover to Calais for charity Scotty's Little Soldiers

Derrick and Loella Harris, of Oliver Whitby Road, will be rowing the distance from Dover to Calais to raise money for charity Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The challenge will be completed in relay form on a rowing machine by a team of five, comprised of the Chichester couple, Mrs Harris's brother Karl Lowe, and family friends Daniel Allerton and Carl Stanley.

While this will be a feat for all involved, it is made more difficult for Mr Harris who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Central Cord Disease. This means he cannot process lactic acid, putting him at high risk of lactic acidosis which has the potential to leave him paralysed.

Derrick (left) and Loella (right) with Scotty’s Little Soldiers patron Lance Corporal of Horse Richard Jones

Despite the risk, Mr Harris is determined to complete the challenge and has full support from his GP and a specialist neurologist.

He said: "I’m excited to do it, but obviously it’s always in the back of my mind about my disability.

"These military servicemen have given their lives for our country.

"We’re fully supportive of all armed forces and we feel it is our duty to support these children who’ve lost their hero in order to help them recover from the grief and help them smile again.

"I’m not going to let my disability fail me completing this event for these children."

Due to his muscular dystrophy, Mr Harris has taken early retirement and Mrs Harris has become his full-time carer.

She said: “It does cause a lot of problems with him doing some of the things that a non-disabled person may take for granted.”

"Like being able to go out for a walk, or even something as basic as being able to put your own socks on.

“Derrick does need round the clock care.”

The relay will take place on Saturday, April 2, at Westgate Leisure in Chichester where the couple has been training in preparation.

Mr Harris said: "The people in the gym are absolutely amazing with the encouragement.

"They assist me getting on and off the rowing machine.

"They’re amazing at supporting me."

The couple have felt the support of the community as they prepare for the charity event, and would like to thank The Design and Digital Print Centre, Selsey Press, Lollipop Print, the Everyone Active team at Westgate Leisure Centre and Richard Jones, patron of Scotty's Little Soldiers.