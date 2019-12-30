Chichester District Council flushed with success as public toilets win platinum awards

Public toilets in the Chichester district have been rated as among the very best in the country, scooping a number of prizes at the Loo of the Year Awards 2019 and putting the council in the premier league of toilet providers.

Inspectors gave the public toilets in North Street Car Park, Midhurst, and Northgate Car Park, Chichester, platinum status – while public toilets at Hillfield Road, Selsey, and Pound Street Car Park, Petworth, were both given a gold rating.

The results place the council in the Premier League of the top 20 Local Authority public toilet providers.

The Northgate Car Park public toilets received a national Space to Change award, which recognises public conveniences which provide specialist equipment for disabled people and their carers.

The toilets also won a trophy for providing the best facilities in this category.

All four public toilets also received certificates for Washroom Cleaner of the Year Award for providing a high level of commitment to a vital public service.

Councillor Martyn Bell, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council, said he was ‘delighted’ the public toilets had been recognised in this way.

“These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our cleansing team at the depot, who ensure that these sites are maintained to a high standard, and our contractors at Wettons,” he said. “The feedback we received from the inspection report will be very useful in helping us to continue to update and improve our facilities.”

The Loo of the Year Awards and associated Washroom Cleaner of the Year Awards for cleaning staff have been identifying the best washrooms in Britain since 1987 and are recognised as standard setters for all those who provide ‘away from home’ facilities for staff, customers and visitors.

Every entry received an unannounced visit from a Loo of the Year Awards Inspector and was assessed against 101 judging criteria —– including signage and décor, fixtures and fittings, and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

Every washroom receives a grading and gold and platinum winners are shortlisted for one or more of several National Awards.

