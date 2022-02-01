A funding pot of £10,000 has been set aside by Chichester District Council to help communities celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. SUS-220102-112214001

Parish Councils across the district are invited to apply directly to Chichester District Council for grants of up to £250 to pay for lasting tributes such as tree planting, street furniture and equipment for celebrations that can be reused.

It is hoped that the funding will help support the exciting events taking place across Chichester District over the bumper Bank Holiday Weekend of Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June marking Her Majesty’s 70 years as reigning monarch.

Street parties, beacon lighting, tree planting and big community lunches are just some of the ways people can celebrate.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council, said: “There will be many ways people can get involved to mark this momentous occasion.

‘We hope that this funding will mean that we will have lasting tributes that will remind us of the legacy of extraordinary public service built up over many decades by Her Majesty, The Queen.

“Parish councils can apply now for the grants which can be used in a variety of ways – as long as they are lasting tributes that future generations can remember this special year by.”

The UK has a long history of throwing street parties to celebrate national events.

They are easy to organise and the government has provided simple guidance on the steps you need to take at www.gov.uk/government/publications/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party#what-sort-of-events-does-this-guidance-apply-to

All events must comply with the public health guidance in place at the time.

Another way to mark the event is by planting trees through the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

More than three million saplings are available to schools and community groups to plant through The Woodland Trust, on a first come, first served basis.

Individuals, villages and businesses are also encouraged to get involved and fundraise for their own trees to enhance the local environment.

Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Chichester Contract Services Chichester District Council, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a great opportunity to build upon the work that we are doing with free tree scheme, Tree Chichester District.

“To date, Chichester District Council has given away more than 8,000 trees.

“Every tree planted in Chichester District will bring benefits for people, wildlife and climate, now and for the future.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy is another chance for residents to play their part in celebrating our monarch’s incredible milestone in a meaningful way.”

The official tree planting season ends in March and begins again in October 2022. The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative runs until the end of the Jubilee year.

To coincide with the Platinum Jubilee, The Big Jubilee Lunch will take place on Sunday 5 June.

Since the idea began in 2009, The Big Lunch has encouraged communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little bit better.

To find out more, visit www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-jubilee-lunch

In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond – a milestone that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, has now surpassed.

However, the tradition of beacon lighting continues and on 2 June, thousands of beacons will light up across the country to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Find out how to take part by visiting www.queensjubileebeacons.com