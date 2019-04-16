Chichester District Council removed business sign a week after it was erected

The mystery surrounding the removal of a sign that promoted businesses in The Hornet and St Pancras shopping area has been confirmed by Chichester District Council.

The sign, which had been placed on the wall on the side of the toilet block in the Cattle Market car park, advertised Draper's Yard and other independent traders.

The sign was only up for seven days before the council removed it on Tuesday, stating yesterday that it had been placed without permission.

The removal sparked a frustrated reaction from a new trader to Draper's Yard, Bear and Boy Eatery, who have only been a part of the yard for four days.

Daryl Bowen, of Bear and Boy Eatery, posted on their Facebook page: “Such a shame Chichester District Council didn't support the many businesses and traders down here on The Hornet and St Pancras.”

Chichester District Council said the sign had been placed without its permission and authorised planning, so removal was necessary.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately the signage which appeared on the side of the Cattle Market car park toilets was installed without our consent as the landowners and as the planning authority.

“We are already working with our partners to improve signage in the city as part of the Chichester Vision process to support the high street, but this has to be achieved by obtaining authorisation from the appropriate landowner and the planning authority.

“It is important that we get this right because we have to strike a balance between introducing improved signage, while protecting our beautiful city. The city has signage and advertising controls in place in order to protect its historic setting, and this has been the case for many years, and applies to all businesses and organisations within the city.

“When we became aware that this signage had been introduced, we met with the organisers and the Chichester BID to ask them to explain why this had been introduced without the necessary authorisations and planning permission.

“We also discussed the work currently being undertaken with the BID, as we understand how challenging it is for businesses in the current climate and we want to support them in whatever way we can. We intend to work closely with the organisers to find suitable solutions going forward that will be of benefit to all businesses."