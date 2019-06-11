Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915138 SUS-191006-125135001

Chichester Dragon Boat Race 2019 in pictures

Teams competed for victory, fun and to raise money for charity at the Chichester Dragon Boat Race.

The competiton is held on the Chichester Canal with many teams wearing a variety of colourful costumes. Pictures by Steve Robards.

Ben Wilcock and Emma Henshall from team "Wiley is coming". Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915298 SUS-191006-125558001
Ben Wilcock and Emma Henshall from team "Wiley is coming". Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915298 SUS-191006-125558001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915286 SUS-191006-125547001
Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915286 SUS-191006-125547001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915282 SUS-191006-125536001
Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1915282 SUS-191006-125536001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Barnham 1st. Pic Steve Robards SR1915276 SUS-191006-125515001
Chichester Dragon Boat Race. Barnham 1st. Pic Steve Robards SR1915276 SUS-191006-125515001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7