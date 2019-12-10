Chichester gallery to host talks exploring politics in work by 20th century female artists

A series of talks exploring social and gender politics in art is set to take place at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery.

Philomena Epps, a London based writer and art critic, will be discussing feminist art history in two talks accompanying the gallery’s current exhibitions showcasing women artists’ work.

‘Radical Women: Jessica Dismorr and her Contemporaries’ and ‘Jann Haworth: Close Up’ (both open until February 23) shine spotlights on female artists of the 20th century.

Philomena’s two talks, entitled The Art of the Avant Garde and The Personal is Political, will explore the interplay of culture and social politics throughout this era of feminist art history.

Speaking on the two exhibitions, she said: “I really like Jann Haworth, seeing what Pop Art looks like in the hands of female artists. So much more interesting - Surrealist and tongue in cheek.

“It was also wonderful to see some works by Paule Vézelay in the Radical Women exhibition.”

The gallery contacted Philomena, who is also the founding editor of Orlando magazine, asking her to share her expertise with other art lovers.

She said: “They wanted to create a different sort of event, and bring in someone who is engaged with the themes in the exhibitions - I write a lot about feminist art.

“There’s a strong community around the gallery - I’m excited to meet people.

“I want the course to be accessible and inclusive, and for people to learn something new.

“Come along - it would be great to hear people’s thoughts. It’s always such a treat to share ideas and start a discussion.”

The Art of the Avant-Garde will take place on January 11 from 11am. The Personal is Political will be held on February 22 from 11am. Tickets from £20. See the website for more details.