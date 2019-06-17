Chichester gender equity commitment praised

Leading figures from the world’s largest sporting network for women have paid tribute to the University of Chichester for its commitment to improving gender equity.

Pioneers from the IWG, the International Working Group on Women and Sport, met academics to discuss plans to develop scholarly research to challenge global issues faced by women.

It builds on the two organisations’ existing partnership, through university research centre the Anita White Foundation (AWF), which established an archive at Chichester to preserve the heritage of the IWG.

Co-chair Raewyn Lovett was joined by secretary general Rachel Froggatt for the meeting in Chichester, which discussed developing the archive and sharing expertise.

Ms Lovett said: “The archive at Chichester is a fantastic tool for women in sport generally but is extremely important for the IWG to document its history.

“We want to create a place where researchers can go and develop their work so that we can inspire a new generation of leaders.

“To count on the support of the University of Chichester to help tell our story is very important.”

The IWG was formed from the first world conference on women and sport in 1994 and has since become the world’s leading voice in empowering women and girls in sport.

Academics from Chichester have been leading on academic research and the development of women sport leaders.

The Anita White Foundation provides a focal-point for scholars and activists by preserving the heritage of women and sport through the archive.

Senior lecturer and AWF co-ordinator Dr Jordan Matthews said: “It’s great to welcome the IWG back to Chichester and this meeting demonstrates the university’s legitimacy for women in sport.

“The partnership we share is developing the network that helps spread awareness of the challenges that women face worldwide in sport.”

The photo, above, shows (Left to right) AWF co-ordinator Dr Jordan Matthews, IWG co-chair Raewyn Lovett, research fellow for women and sport Dr Lucy Piggott, IWG secretary general Rachel Froggatt and AWF chair-elect Dr Suzie Everley, who also leads sport social-sciences at the university’s Institute of Sport.