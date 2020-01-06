Chichester homeless attacks: Councillor calls for 'proactive compassion'

A district councillor has called for 'proactive compassion' following two offences against homeless people in Chichester.

The belongings of two homeless men were torched at the weekend leaving them with nothing but the clothes they were wearing on Friday night (January 3) then other members of the homeless community were harassed and intimidated. Footage of the incident later emerged on social media but has now been removed.

District councillor Adrian Moss (Lib Dem) called for 'proactive compassion' from the community and said he would be raising the issue with the district council, the council leader and the chief executive.

"There are some very intolerant people and those people wont go away so we need to find a way of making sure that people don't need to sleep rough — that's the issue," he said.

"We need to do what we can to look after them and absolutely support them. It really is awful when we have people burning people's belongings. We need to be tolerant but we also need, as a community, to be really really proactive and work with other people to help them.

"That's exactly what we need to do. We can't just stop now Christmas is over — we need to keep helping."