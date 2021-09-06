Chichester homeless charity handed £3,000 by estate agents

The Four Street Project, which supports the homeless and vulnerably housed in the city's four main streets, received the funds from estate agents Fine and Country through its grant programme, 'The Foundation'.

The funds were donated as part of the Foundation’s grant programme will help them to continue the work they do within the community to help those who need it most.

Amongst the 26 successful charity applicants, the largest number of recipients to date, a total of £61,435 is being donated by The Foundation.

Isabel Neighbour, director of Fine and Country Chichester and Donna Ockenden, founder of the Four Streets Project

“The Four Streets Project is a cause that is close to our hearts,” said Isabel Neighbour, director of Fine and Country Chichester.

“During the year we will contribute to The Foundation by donating £100 from every property sale we complete on."

Donna Ockenden, founder and volunteer within The Four Streets Project said: "These funds donated to The Four Street Project will go straight to local people in need and make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable people in Chichester helping us to provide food, drinks appropriate to the season, blankets, coats and sleeping bags and any other necessity (e.g. toiletries, coats, boots and underwear)."

She added: ‘"We are so grateful to Fine and Country Chichester for this very generous donation."

The Fine and Country Foundation works together with charities on an international scale, last year donating over £26,000 at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, supported by the tremendous efforts and generosity made by the Fine and Country network and the public.