Chichester hosts its second late night shopping event tonight

Chichester in Christmas glory.

The second of four late-night shopping events is taking place on Thursday, December 9 from 4pm to 7pm followed by further late-night shopping events on December 16 and 23.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy the extended opening hours of the shops as well as some great entertainment.

This includes a performance from Arabesque School of Performing Arts in North Street at 5pm and 5.30pm, The Prebendal School choir will be performing at The Cross at 4.30pm and 6.30pm, and there will be live music in North Street from 4pm to 7pm. Saddlers Horsebox bar will be in East Street from 4pm to 7pm so shoppers can enjoy a festive tipple along with Donuts.

Also taking place is Chichester’s Starlight Trail with story telling at The Cross at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm, and festive crafts at The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery and at the Library.

Parking at the Avenue de Chartres carpark will be free after 4pm.