Chichester ice rink will not return, organisers confirm

The ice rink which was set up in Priory Park last winter will not return the year, the organisers have confirmed.

CHiCE, which organised the event last year, made the announcement on social media today (Wednesday October 9).

A statement on the company's Facebook said: "We know a lot of you have been asking so it's finally time for us to share the news.

"It is with much regret that CHiCE will not be returning this winter. We utterly adored bringing the ice skating experience to Chichester and had such a fun time; we really hope we can return next Christmas.

"We'd like to thank all of you beautiful people for your wonderful support last year. If you still want your ice skating fix this winter, we hear there is a great ice rink just down the road at Portsmouth Ice Skating."

District councillors were told the company had no plans to return at a meeting last month.