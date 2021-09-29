"Chichester is so proud of him" — Major Mick ends 'epic' adventure with £61K raised for charity

The 81-year-old from West Wittering has been up and down famous waterways across Britain in his homemade boat — the Tintanic II — to raise a total of £61,000 for charity.

Having rowed about 200 miles in past year, the former Royal Scots Dragoon Guard has handed £46,000 to St Wilfrid's Hospice and £15,000 to Alzheimer's Research UK.

He was met at the canal basin by the mayor and mayoress, John and Cherry Hughes, who presented him with an engraved tankard and handed the cheques to charity representatives.

Major Mick said: "This is a celebration of my having travelled 200 miles over the last year for Alzeheimer's Research UK and for St Wilfrid's Hospice, which we all know here in Chichester, It gives me great pleasure to be able to present the cheques for both the charities."

Mayor John Hughes said: "I'm proud to be here today to present as he has done a tremendous job rowing in his boat all over the place and he has raised a fantastic amount for charity.

"It just goes to show you that us old soldiers have still got a bit of life.

"Chichester is so proud of him."

Major Mick meets the mayor and mayoress

Mr Hughes was given the opportunity to sit in the vessel, an experience he described as 'scary'.

Jenny Freeman, community fundraiser at St Wilfrid's Hospice said: "Mick has been absolutely fantastic. It has been an epic adventure and we are so grateful he has been supporting our lovely local hospice.

"We are the local hospice caring for people with terminal illnesses and we just couldn't do it without people like Mick and we are so grateful."

Ellie Horswill, from Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "It's just been so incredible to follow him on his journey tirelessly going around and raising awareness for what we do and doing in such a unique way.

Major Mick celebrates with a drop of 'Tintanic vintage'

"The money that he raises will help us fund new research into potential new break-throughs and really keeping momentum going with dementia research.

"To have Mick's support is just incredible."