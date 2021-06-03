Chichester Kill the Bill protest - In pictures
Protesters again took to the streets in Chichester on Saturday (May 29) to oppose the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:10 pm
Kill the Bill campaigners set off from the district council offices at 10am before marching to MP Gillian Keegan’s office and then the Market Cross.
Campaigner George Hibberd described the event as ‘incredibly successful’, adding: “We will be protesting again and again in Chichester until this bill is stopped in parliament so this will be an ongoing thing.” Read more here
Page 1 of 5