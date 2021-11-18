Santa and his ‘sleigh’ float will be making the traditional trip around Chichester and Fishbourne where families can have the opportunity to see him and wave to him from their door step. The Rotary Club will also be collecting money for charity.

All evening routes start at 6pm and continue until 8.30pm and residents will be able to hear music as father Christmas approaches their street. If for any reason Santa is unable to complete his route organisers will try to arrange for him to visit the roads missed out at a later date.

The routes are:

The popular Santa float returns to Chichester this year SUS-211118-124305003

Friday, December 3: NEW ESTATES. Minerva Heights Estate, Graylingwell Drive Estate, The Sadlers, Madgwick Estate, Wealden Drive

Monday, December 6: LANGDALE. Start Langdale Avenue (E), Willowbed Drive, Willowbed Avenue, Kingsham Ave, Eastland Road, Hay Road, Exton Road, Cherry Orchard Road, Bramber Close, Kingsham Avenue, Herald Drive, Phoenix Close, Martlet Close, Grove Road, Whyke Lane (S) Cleveland Road, Lyndhurst Road, Caledonian Road, Whyke Lane (N) Cambrai Road, Ormonde Ave, Quest Close, Winden Avenue, York Road, Bognor Road, Whyke Road.

Wednesday, December 8: NEW ESTATES. Roman Estate, Tilemakers Estate, Carla Homes Estate, Bartholomews Estate

Thursday, December 9: WINTERBOURNE. Start Lloyd Road, Summersdale Road, Winterbourne Road, Croft Mead, Maplehurst Road, Ferndale Road, Summersdale Road, The Broadway, Highland Road, The Drive, Stanton Drive, Harberton Crescent. The Drive

Father Christmas will be paying his visit to Chichester. Picture from livevideosanta.com PPP-201020-173118003

Friday, December 10: ARUNDEL PARK. Start Windsor Road, Sandringham Road, Chatsworth Road, Caernarvon Road, Osborne Crescent, Kensington Road, Charles Avenue, Henry Close, William Road, Charles Avenue, Leatherbottle Lane, Victoria Road, St James’s Road, St James’s Square.

Monday, December 13: CHICHESTER WEST. Start Bishop Luffa Close, Oliver Whitby Road, John Arundel Road, Newlands Lane, Oak Avenue, Cedar Drive, Beech Avenue, Parklands Road, Hawthorne Crescent, Parklands Road, Walnut Avenue, Sherbourne Road.

Tuesday, December 14: FISHBOURNE. Start Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy Lane, Caspian Close, Cuckoo Fields, Hannah/Knott Gardens, Salthill Road, Mosse Gaedens, Deeside Avenue, Roman Way, Barker Close.

Wednesday, December 15: EAST BROYLE. Start Little Breach, Norwich Road, Carlisle Gardens, 2nd Worcester Road, Gloucester Way, Lincoln Green, Rochester Close, Durham Gardens, Hereford close, Guildford Place, Salisbury Way, Bristol Gardens, Exeter Road, Wells Crescent, Norwich Road, Winchester Drive.

Friday, December 17: STOCKBRIDGE. Start at The Meadows, Stockbridge Gardens, Gordon Avenue, Marden Avenue, Graydon Avenue, Stockbridge Gardens, Grosvenor Road, Waterside Drive, Bywater Way, Waterside Drive, Grosvenor Road, Belgrave Crescent, Southfields Close, Millpond Crescent, Ferry Drive.

Monday, December 20: GRAYLINGWELL. Start Baxendale Drive (S), Bostock Road, Graylingwell Drive, Palmers Field Road, Kidd Road, Mansergh Road, Carse Road, Peacock Close, Barnfield Drive, Bradshaw Road, Swanfield Drive, Melbourne Road, Litten Terrace, Jubilee Road.