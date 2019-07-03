Chichester man found dead at home with shotgun nearby

An inquest has opened into the death of a Chichester man.

Christopher Lane was found dead at his home in Chichester, on June 14.

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court

An inquest into his death opened at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday (July 2).

It heard how the 70-year-old, a health club owner, had not been in touch with people for a while.

A concerned friend went over to see him, the inquest was told, and tragically found him dead in his bed. A shotgun was found nearby, the inquest heard.

The emergency services were called and confirmed his death. Police are investigating the circumstances, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found the main cause of death to be a head injury due to a shotgun discharge.

A full inquest into his death has been set for September 17.

