Chichester man launches world's first weekly sausage podcast

The world's only sausage podcast has been launched ahead of of this year's UK sausage week by a Chichester broadcasted.

British sausage lovers now have their own dedicated podcast which will launch just ahead of UK Sausage Week 2019 which starts on Monday, October 28.

'Prick With A Fork - The Sausage Podcast' is hosted by broadcaster, journalist and snorker* lover Duncan Barkes.

It contains sausage news, tastings, the odd interview, recipes and a weekly poll which addresses such divisive issues such as the best sauce to have with your favourite banger (red, brown or yellow?).

It is available from www.prickfork.co.uk as well as the usual places people get their podcasts from: iTunes, Spotify and Deezer. The first podcast will be available from Friday, October 25.

Duncan Barkes said: "I was shocked to discover that despite sausages being loved across the globe there is not a weekly podcast dedicated to the world of bangers.

"I got bitten by the sausage bug when I went on a sausage making course and now I make my own as well as trying to sample as many different sausages as possible.

"My aim is to help spread sausage love far and wide. The podcast is fun and irreverent and not too serious. After all, a sausage always brings a smile to the face and joy to the taste buds."

*snorker - Royal Navy slang for sausages.