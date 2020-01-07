Chichester Martial Arts gym offers free training to new members this January

An MMA gym in Chichester is making the most of the new-year fitness craze by opening its doors and offering free training to new members this month.

Mad Hatters Asylum, which opened in Shopwhyke industrial estate last year, offers 20 martial arts and exercise classes a week , all of which will be open to new members, free of charge.

Classes, which range from Brazilian Jiujitsu, a form of submission grappling built around joint locks and strangles, to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), take place throughout the day and cater to a variety of skill levels.

Head coach, and Brazilian Jiujitsu black belt Jack Magee, said “We think it’s a great way for new members to discover Jiujitsu. Some people have less money after Christmas or they are struggling a bit, but it’s the most motivating time of the year. People want to get into a hobby, get fit, meet new people. This is a good way of doing it. So we’re happy to give a free month of Jiujitsu, Muay Thai, flow classes and yoga classes for anyone that wants them, with no obligation at the end.”

The gym has a sterling pedigree, helping Chichester-based fighter Ashley Kilvington prepare for his successful MMA debut in Portsmouth last year.

To find out more about Mad Hatters Asylum, and for a full timetable, visit their website or like them on Facebook.