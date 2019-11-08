Chichester mayor invites public to join him at city’s annual Remembrance Sunday service

Open letter from: Richard Plowman, mayor of Chichester

As mayor, I welcome the people of Chichester to Chichester’s Annual Remembrance Sunday service which will take place at the war memorial in Litten Gardens on Sunday (November 10).

The two-minute silence will commence at 11am.

Members of the armed forces, cadets, local organisations and clubs will be parading through the city to the war memorial for this year’s Act of Remembrance.

This year, the service will include the unveiling of the sculpture of Lance Corporal Maurice Patten, of the Royal Sussex Regiment – the work of local sculptor Vincent Gray. Lance Corporal Patten was killed in action in 1916.

I hope that as many of you as possible will join with me, civic dignitaries and fellow councillors to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict.

On Monday, November 11, I will be at the City Cross with the Royal British Legion standard bearers to observe the two-minute silence; please join me there.