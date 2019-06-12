Chichester mum 'overwhelmed' after missing wedding gift is returned

A ‘whirlwind wedding’ had a happy ending, after a missing turtle brooch was returned to a Chichester mum who lost the sentimental gift on her big day.

Jessica, 30, and Jack Rowley, 28, had just arrived at Chichester Harbour Hotel for their wedding reception on Thursday, May 23, when the bride realised she must have dropped the wedding gift en route from the ceremony at the Guildhall in Priory Park.

Jack had given Jessica the turtle brooch as a wedding present

The ‘devastated’ couple were unable to find the brooch, which Jack had given Jessica as a wedding present from his late nan, before they flew to the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon. Whilst they were away, their friend Lauren Bromley posted an appeal on social media.

Speaking to the Observer at the time on behalf of the couple, Lauren said: “We have a very upset newly wed, who lost a turtle brooch that her husband gave her as a wedding present from his late nan.

“Jack’s nan had given him two of these turtle broaches before she died, so he kept one and gave the other to Jessica. She had attached it to her garter on the day of the wedding. She is absolutely devastated. We did try and look once she had realised but nothing."

Upon seeing the appeal on the Observer website, the mum of a 14-year-old girl, who had found the brooch in Priory Park, was able to return it to its owners.

Jessica said: “I just couldn’t believe it. I thought it was gone forever.

“Jack was adamant we would find it but I didn’t think someone would be kind enough to return it.

“It was amazing that so many people shared the appeal. It was so fortunate that the young girl’s mum saw the story in the paper.

“It really showed the good community spirit of Chichester. It was the best present to come home to.”

Jessica said it was ‘awful’ when she first noticed the brooch was lost on her wedding day. She added: “I was devastated and couldn’t stop apologising to Jack. I burst into tears when I first realised I lost it and I am not a crier. It was not worth anything but it was sentimental.

"“It [being found] was such a lovely thing to come back to. Jack was ecstatic. It was really overwhelming actually.

“It turned out to be a whirlwind of a wedding.”