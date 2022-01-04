Chichester named in 'top 50 worst places to live' — here's why that is so wrong

For the users of ilivehere.com the city has been listed as a worse place to live than Southampton, Staines and Swanley.

A report on the website said Chichester 'should really be fenced off so decent people can’t go there' and 'left to stew in its own filth'.

We at the Observer could not disagree more.

The historic Guildhall in Priory Park

Our beautiful city is known across the south to be brimming with culture and history.

From our beloved cathedral dating back nearly a millennium, to the once hidden Roman treasures at Fishbourne Roman Palace and in Priory Park, Chichester is steeped in riveting antiquity which draws interest from across the world.

Only in Chichester can you visit one of the country's most beautiful beaches at the Witterings, enjoy breath-taking views from the heights of the Trundle, visit the world-renowned Chichester Festival Theatre and peruse some of the best 20th century art at the Pallant House Gallery all with just a short drive or cycle.

Then for the gastronomes we've got the best Asian restaurant in the UK at India Gate, the excellent Purchases Bar and Restaurant in North Street, and an array of some of the best British pubs one place can offer.

As for the people of Chichester — who also came under fire from the bitter bloggers — kindness and generosity permeates through the people with heroes like fervent fundraiser Major Mick Stanley, the team at the Four Streets Project, incredible health staff at St Richard's Hospital, volunteers at animal rescue centre Brent Lodge to name just a few.

Cobbled streets, gorgeous Georgian architecture and the city's 16th century Market Cross give the centre an historic charm, all the while Chichester can boast beings at the centre of innovative technology from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Our local hospital St Richard's is officially 'outstanding', we have a university that has been ranked among some of the best in the UK, and the spectacular events at Goodwood are internationally celebrated.

So we ask ilivehere.com: What more could you want?