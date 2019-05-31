Chichester naturalist 'not surprised' after badger breaks into home to eat lollies and mashed potatoes

Chichester naturalist and Observer columnist Richard Williamson has offered his insight after a badger forced its way into a home in Hampshire.

As reported by our sister title the Portsmouth News, a mum was forced to lock her freezer after a badger kept creeping into her home and gorging on her food, including ice lollies and mashed potatoes, in Gosport.

Hannah Carver Picture: Tom Wren / SWNS

Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the animal coming in through the cat flap on her front door after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame for the nightly raids.

Hannah had been waking up to sounds of crashing and banging from her kitchen - and found the room covered in half-eaten frozen foods and wrappers. When friends didn't believe her, the barmaid set up a camera and saw the badger creeping in, clawing open the fridge and gorging on frozen treats.

Offering his view on Hannah's ordeal, Richard said: "I'm not surprised at all and it's not uncommon. There is a lot of interaction between badgers and humans.

"You can't kill them without a licence, as they are protected. They will get into a house as easily as anything.

"They are also known to attack people. One was known to grab hold of a cyclist as he rode past at Kingley Vale [National Nature Reserve] but he did manage to shake him off. He chased him for about 20 metres."

Richard said badgers have got a 'very strong jaw' which cannot be dislocated and it itself can break bones.

"If a badger bites into a tin of food, it will squeeze the juice out, and you will be left with just a lump of metal," he said.