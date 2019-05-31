Chichester naturalist 'not surprised' after badger breaks into home to eat lollies and mashed potatoes

Chichester naturalist and Observer columnist Richard Williamson has offered his insight after a badger forced its way into a home in Hampshire.
As reported by our sister title the Portsmouth News, a mum was forced to lock her freezer after a badger kept creeping into her home and gorging on her food, including ice lollies and mashed potatoes, in Gosport.
Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the animal coming in through the cat flap on her front door after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame for the nightly raids.
Hannah had been waking up to sounds of crashing and banging from her kitchen - and found the room covered in half-eaten frozen foods and wrappers. When friends didn't believe her, the barmaid set up a camera and saw the badger creeping in, clawing open the fridge and gorging on frozen treats.
Offering his view on Hannah's ordeal, Richard said: "I'm not surprised at all and it's not uncommon. There is a lot of interaction between badgers and humans.
"You can't kill them without a licence, as they are protected. They will get into a house as easily as anything.
"They are also known to attack people. One was known to grab hold of a cyclist as he rode past at Kingley Vale [National Nature Reserve] but he did manage to shake him off. He chased him for about 20 metres."
Richard said badgers have got a 'very strong jaw' which cannot be dislocated and it itself can break bones.
"If a badger bites into a tin of food, it will squeeze the juice out, and you will be left with just a lump of metal," he said.