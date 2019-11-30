Chichester power supply works to be paused until January

A £650,000 project, which aims to 'boost the resilience' of Chichester's power supply, is set to be paused today (Saturday, November 30) until after the festive period.

Since Monday, November 11, engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have been replacing link boxes in St Martin Street, St Martin Square, and on small areas of East Street, West Street, South Street and North Street.

It comes after nearly £650,000 was invested in the electricity network that supplies around 27,000 people in the Chichester area. Read more here

Having initially said the works will be halted 'over the festive period', an SSEN spokesperson has specified that the works will be lifted today, before recommencing on January 6, 2020. The works will then continue for a further ten weeks, SSEN said.

Explaining the works in a statement last month, the spokesperson said: "Chichester is set to benefit from an investment by SSEN to boost the resilience of the area’s power supply.

"Homes and businesses in the cathedral city will see nearly £650,000 invested in the electricity network that supplies around 27,000 local customers, through a project to upgrade existing electrical equipment — including three substations — and refurbish the underground cable network.

"The work will reduce the possibility of unplanned interruptions to the area’s power supply and is part of SSEN’s commitment to taking a 'you said, we did' approach to investing in its vital infrastructure.

"Having engaged with local organisations and authorities, SSEN will halt the works over the festive period to minimise any potential disruption or noise for those living and working in the immediate area."