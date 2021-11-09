Chichester pregnancy charity is 'Charity of the Year'. - Pictured: Caroline Sewell (MSBC), Helen Holloway (MSBC), Ali Thompson (Options Volunteer), Anna Madge (Options CEO)

The charity offers non-directive support for anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy, as well as providing longer-term emotional and practical support for those struggling following an abortion, and those coming to terms with a pregnancy or baby loss.

The Charity’s CEO, Anna Madge, extended her gratitude to the MSBC stating: “Being chosen as one of Martin Sewell Building Company’s charity partnerships is an honour and has been

invaluable to Options. Partnering with local corporates helps us to raise awareness of our services and enable us to continue providing support to clients and young people. Without Options many of our service users would have nowhere else to turn to.”

Martin Sewell, founder of MSBC said: “We have chosen to support Options as they are a local charity offering an invaluable service. Options seems to mirror our own values of trustworthiness and support to those it serves. Community is important to us and helping a local charity helps us to focus on the needs around us.”

The charity have also started educational workshops for primary and secondary schools for children and young people

aged 9-18. The sessions are designed to each setting’s requirements and fully support the sex and relationship education within the PSHE (personal, social and health education) curriculum requirements.

If you would like to request support from Pregnancy Options Centre or find out more about their services, please head to their website www.optionschichester.org.uk. Alternatively, you can text their counselling line