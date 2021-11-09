Chichester pub lauded for quality of its loos

The Dolphin and Anchor pub was praised for its 'well maintainanced' loos. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-210911-094057001

The Dolphin and Anchor in West Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision

across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded atall.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Dolphin and Anchor, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Stuart Laurence.

Stuart said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Dolphin and Anchor have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.