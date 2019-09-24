Chichester pub raises £3,600 for charity in 'really hard' tough mudder challenge

Staff and locals at a Chichester pub are said to be 'over the moon' after raising £3,600 for a local charity.

A team of 12 built up of staff and locals at the Bell Inn in Broyle Road tackled the ten mile and 27 obstacle challenge on Sunday (September 22).

The team ahead before they set off. Picture courtesy of Tough Mudder

St Wilfrid's Hospice has been the pub's chosen charity for a number of years.

The donations raised far exceed what the pub had originally aimed for. Starting with £1,000 then raised to £2,000 and then upped again to the final result.

Michelle Clatworthy, who runs the pub with husband Beanie, said: "Everyone loved it. It was really hard but it was absolutely fantastic and the camaraderie was brilliant.

"It's not about time, it's about finishing and helping others and fellow mudders."

Combining their online and in-pub donations The Bell's Belles, as they named themselves, raised a total of £3,600 for the charity.

Michelle added: "We are over the moon and were completely blown away by the support. We have all been training together over the last 12 weeks and everyone has got to know each other and everyone knows what everyone's fears or weaknesses are."

The teams faced barbed wire, slopes and ditches of mud and perhaps scariest of them all, a puddle complete with electrically charged wires dangling down.

"They hurt a lot," Michelle said, "We have all got varying bruises but everyone said they really enjoyed themselves."

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by clicking here.