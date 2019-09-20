Chichester pub staff and locals team up to tackle tough mudder

Staff and locals at a Chichester pub have teamed up to raise money for St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Naming themselves The Bell's Belles, the team of 12 at the Bell Inn in Broyle Road will undertake a tough mudder on Sunday (September 22).

St Wilfrid's Hospice has been the pub's chosen charity for a number of years and the team are now keen to raise more than £2,000 for the cause, exceeding their previous £1,000 target.

Michelle Clatworthy, who runs the pub with husband Beanie, said: "I think we are all excited and a little bit anxious and nervous at the same time. St Wilfrid's Hospice is the pub charity and we have supported them in a number of ways over the years."

The latest challenge follow a birthday trip to climb Pen Y Fan mountain in Wales earlier this year. Michelle returned to a team of bar staff eager to show their support for the hospice.

As many as 27 obstacles will cover the ten mile course and will include army crawling under barbed wire, pools of mud and running through under a set of electric wires while water is sprayed at them.

A post on the pub's social media reads: "They'll be muddy, cold and wet, but guaranteed to still be blaming Michelle for getting them into this mess! Fancy giving them a little sponsorship love? Head on over to our just giving page the Bells Belles or leave them some support in the comments!"

St Wilfrid's Hospice responded to the post: "Good luck Bells Belles... You're all superstars."

Donate HERE.