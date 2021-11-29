Chichester residents give verdict on mask-wearing

Observer readers were asked: How do you feel about the news mask wearing will be compulsory again in shops and on public transport?

A majority of those who responded either said that rules around masks should never have been relaxed, or that they had not stopped wearing them.

It follows an announcement by the prime minister on Saturday (November 27) that rules would be back in place along with some travel restrictions after the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19, named Omnicron.

Face mask stock image

Commenting on social media, Sue Margaret Johnston said: "Doesn’t make any difference, been wearing a face mask in shops all the time! Not only does it protect me, it protects others as well!"

Stephen Plain said masks should be kept throughout the winter.

Lynne Marshall said: "It is a sensible simple move and it might well help slow down the pandemic."

Jacqueline Martin said: "Been wearing one throughout and should have still been compulsory. I am also still social distancing as someone vulnerable in family. Although not a lot other people are any more."

Timmy Lewis said: "I've never stopped wearing mine. They should never have lifted it in the first place."

Jenny James also said she had not stopped wearing her mask in public places.