Chichester residents left without water for 'more than two hours'

A large number of Chichester residents have been left without water this afternoon (Wednesday).

In a post on Twitter, Portsmouth Water said technicians were 'on their way' to determine why residents are experiencing low pressure or no water at all.

It added: "Apologies to our customers in Chichester.

"Our technician is on site operating some valves to redirect supplies, therefore water should be restored shortly."

Providing an update at 4.10pm, Portsmouth Water wrote: "The broken main has been isolated and supplies are being restored. Pressures may be lower than normal until the broken main is repaired. A repair crew will be on site within the hour."

Antonio Lamalho, who lives with his family in Graylingwell Drive, was affected.

Speaking to the Observer, he said: "We have been without water for more than two hours.

"I have a three-year-old at home and there is a lot of things I need to do. We were not prepared for this."

Chris Casburn said the whole of New Park Road was without water, including a restaurant and hair salon.

He said: "It is not disastrous for me but it will not be too helpful for them, especially if someone was in the middle of having their hair done.

"I understand it is also affecting Adelaide Road."

The problem was also experienced in Farndell Close. Commenting on our Facebook page, resident Kelly Booker wrote: "I’ve been without water for one and a half hours. I do have some but pressure is very low, I was in the middle of washing my hair. It took ages to get rid of the shampoo."

Alison Bishop and Stephen Lockyear said Swanfield Drive was without water for at least two hours.

Have you been affected? Let us know by commenting on our Facebook page or by calling 01243 534166.