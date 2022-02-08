Chichester residents respond to 'miserable city' claims

The article, which cited ONS data to show that Chichester residents have the country's lowest 'life satisfaction'.

The Chichester Observer subsequently spoke to prominent city figures including novelist Kate Mosse and town crier and former mayor Richard Plowman who rejected the idea that life in Chichester is miserable.

Reacting to the story on social media, Paul Marshall said: "The older I get the more I like living in Chichester but I found it boring when I was a teenager/young adult and I expect our young people today still find it a bit boring but they will grow out of it!"

Market Cross, Chichester

Tracy Longley said she was born and raised in London and described Chichester as 'idyllic in comparison'.

Alex Barclay said he would be 'very happy' for Londoners to avoid 'beautiful Chichester'.

Jasmin Kennet quoted Indian professor Hazrat Inayat Khan and said: “Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful.” -

Jane Fisher commented: "Neither of my children want to live here as there is nothing for them."

Steven Penman said he found Chichester to be a 'great place', adding: "[The] city was clean and had plenty eateries. Must admit though, you almost need to be a millionaire to buy a home."