Chichester restaurant to shut

A Chichester restaurant will closed its doors for good, the owner has said.

Green Chilli in Hardham Road will close its doors for the last time tomorrow owner Tawsar Ahmed told the Observer today (Thursday October 24).

The Indian takeaway has been trading in the city for the past 11 years but will shut due to the lease not being renewed by the landlord.

Mr Ahmed said: "I want to give lots of thanks to lots of people. I have made lots of friends and I have really enjoyed it and I tried my best.

"We had lots of regulars and I will miss serving them. Thanks for your service — I'm sad to be leaving it."

Mr Ahmed also commented that the city has only recently lost two other restaurants: India Gate, Kings Head on Bognor Road and Spicy Soul in Adelaide Road.

