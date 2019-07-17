Chichester’s Whitehouse Farm development: Land purchase is completed

A land purchase has been completed by housebuilders who will deliver 750 new homes as part of the Whitehouse Farm development in Chichester.

Miller Homes and Linden Homes have purchased the land to the west of Chichester in a joint acquisition.

Outline planning permission was granted for 750 homes at the site by Chichester District Council in April 2018.

This comprises the first part of the mixed-use development, which will feature 1,600 new homes in total as well as employment land, a local centre and public open space.

Phil Chapman, managing director of Linden Homes South, said: “The acquisition comes after nearly 16 years promoting the site along with Miller Homes through the planning system and working collaboratively with the local authority and local stakeholders.

“The land market continues to offer fantastic opportunities to acquire sites such as this, and is a good example of our ongoing strategy to secure sites in prime locations that are attractive to first-time and family buyers.

“We’re continuing to look for sites that tick these boxes, while allowing us to create high-quality communities and deliver much needed homes.”

Tracey Forbes-Taylor, Regional Operations Director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Linden Homes on the acquisition of this key site in the sought-after location of Chichester, which attracts buyers from a wide catchment due to the range of quality amenities, transport links and education provision available.

“The site itself occupies a fantastic location to the west of the city centre and is set to become a flagship development for Miller Homes.”

The development will provide 30 per cent affordable homes, together with a community building, a new medical centre, a primary school, a country park, children’s play areas, allotments and sports pitches and associated facilities, according to the housebuilders.

Detailed plans for the first 73 homes homes at Whitehouse Farm were submitted by developers in May.

These will be situated on the north east part of the site just off Old Broyle Road.

The reserved matters application deals with the detailed design and layout of the homes.

