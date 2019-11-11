Chichester school holds ‘moving’ Remembrance service

Hundreds of pupils at Westbourne House School in Chichester joined together at 11am today to remember those servicemen and women lost at war.

In a moving ceremony in front of the main school building in Coach Road, the pupils were reminded by Headmaster Martin Barker of the significance of remembering this moment when the armistice was signed standing together on the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Remembrance service at Westbourne House school

They then observed the one minute silence and heard a reading of Flanders Fields by John McCrae, before one pupil played The Last Post on the trumpet.

