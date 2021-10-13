The school has earned the accreditation through its 'inspirational' international work and efforts to 'bring the world into the classroom'.

Bishop Luffa has partnered with schools in Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, South Korea and Tanzania, and students have enjoyed communicating with penpals, taking trips abroad, participating in World Culture Week, and creating a diversity, equality and LGBTQ+ committee.

The school also hosts an international teacher training programme in collaboration with the University of Chichester.

Bishop Luffa School has been awarded the British Council’s International School Award in recognition of its 'inspirational' international work.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do 'exceptional' work in international education.

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, said: "The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

"The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic.