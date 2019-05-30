Chichester student disappears on London trip

Police are concerned for a teenager who has gone missing

Seventeen-year-old Thi Phuong Uyen Vu, who is also known as Lisa Vu, is studying at Chichester College and is staying in the city.

She travelled with a male friend to London by train from the city at 11.30am on Sunday (May 26), but has not been heard from since, police have said.,

She is south-east Asian, 5' 2", of slim build with shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or who may have seen her on her travels on Sunday is asked to email ws.missingpersonteam@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1433 of 26/05.