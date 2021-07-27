Chichester summer street party: 'Outstanding' response from city businesses

On Thursday August 26 between 3pm and 7pm Chichester is holding a Summer Street Party that will see many of the city’s businesses actively taking part in the celebration with fun and innovative ideas and activities including live music, street entertainers and a range of stalls.

The event is being organised by Chichester District Council in close collaboration with Chichester BID.

Everyone is invited and there will be something to see, hear, taste and experience around every corner of the city centre.

The poster for the Summer Street Party 2021

V2 Radio will also be doing a live broadcast from the city.

Helen Marshall, vice chair and CEO of Chichester BID said: “Live music, street entertainers, fashion shows, carousels and vintage stalls are just part of the line-up for this celebration of summer.

"We are absolutely delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the businesses wanting to get involved with longer opening hours, special offers, traditional games and stalls, demonstrations, goodie bags, prize draws, puppet shows, hair braiding, bath bomb making and much more.

"The energy and enthusiasm from our city centre businesses is really admirable given all the challenges they have faced over the last 18 months.”

To encourage visitors to support local and spend local while at the Street Party, Chichester BID is holding a Grand Prize Draw to win one of five £50 Chichester Gift Cards.

To enter visitors simply need to spend at least £20 in any city centre business during the party then bring their receipt to the Chichester BID stand at The Cross, where they will be added to the draw.

There will also be a special city trail for people to take part in on the LoyalFree App with a chance to win tickets to a performance at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Chichester BID will be updating its news page and social media channels with more detailed information on the event.