Chichester thanks the NHS with Over the Rainbow festival in Priory Park

The festival took place in Priory Park, Chichester, where hundreds braved the inclement weather to wish thanks to the NHS and frontline workers in the form of a parade, free food and live music.
Peoples spirits were not dampened by the autumnal weather, however, as festivities continued into the night.
There was also an award ceremony at the event, where Richard Ploughman, who was mayor of Chichester when festival was arranged, and current mayor and mayoress John and Cherry Hughes handed out certificates of appreciation to individuals who fought the pandemic on the frontline.
