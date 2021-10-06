John Plowman starts off the festival by leading the children to the parade

Chichester thanks the NHS with Over the Rainbow festival in Priory Park

An open-air celebration in honour of the NHS took place at Priory Park this Thursday

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 12:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:24 pm

The festival took place in Priory Park, Chichester, where hundreds braved the inclement weather to wish thanks to the NHS and frontline workers in the form of a parade, free food and live music.

Peoples spirits were not dampened by the autumnal weather, however, as festivities continued into the night.

There was also an award ceremony at the event, where Richard Ploughman, who was mayor of Chichester when festival was arranged, and current mayor and mayoress John and Cherry Hughes handed out certificates of appreciation to individuals who fought the pandemic on the frontline.

1. The parade about to begin

Chichester samba band gets the parade starting with infectious energy

Photo Sales

2. Getting ready for the awards ceremony

Mayor John Hughes prepares to hand out certificates of thanks

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

3.

Chichester Council Covid 19 award winner receives her certificate

Photo Sales

4.

Mayor John and Mayoress Cherry Hughes hand another award to a well deserving recipient

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
ChichesterNHS
Next Page
Page 1 of 3