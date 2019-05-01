Chichester University students transform school’s prayer garden

Three teacher training students from Chichester University have given a village school’s prayer garden a new lease of life.

Lauren Bargman, Jessica Leogue and Charlotte Baker rose to the challenge to reinvigorate the garden at Ashington C of E Primary School to make it once again a place for prayer, tranquillity and reflection.

Ashington CE Primary School headteacher Pip Fairweather with year-two pupil Jimmy cutting the ribbon at the grand ceremony reporning of the prayer garden SUS-190105-140022001

The school held a grand opening ceremony on Friday April 26 which was attended by two former headteachers, former governors, current governors and members of the local church.

Headteacher Pip Fairweather said: “The whole school enjoyed a service of thanksgiving in the sunshine and Jimmy from year-two cut the ribbon.

“Over just a few short months Lauren, Jessica and Charlotte transformed the space using ideas from the children at the school, assisted by the school’s current church councillors.

“The school has a very close relationship with the village church and was fortunate to receive donations from church members and other kind benefactors, enabling the students to give the children at the school exactly what they wanted, following a design competition.”

Ashington CE Primary School's renovated prayer garden SUS-190105-140033001

The prayer garden now includes a large cross, many more flowers and plants, wind chimes, a water feature and passages from the bible written on wooden plaques for the children to reflect on.

