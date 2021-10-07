Chichester vaccination centre closes due to 'power issues'
'Power issues' have lead to the closure of Chichester's vaccination centre in Northgate — but it will reopen tomorrow.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:02 pm
The NHS Trust responsible for the site in the Northgate car park said it had ongoing issues with power.
It has close for the rest of the day but is due to reopen at 10.30am tomorrow.
In a message on Twitter, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said: "Due to ongoing issues with the power at our Chichester vaccination centre at Northgate we have decided to close for the rest of the day.
"Anyone with an appointment is being contacted. We will reopen at 10.30am tomorrow (Friday October 8). Thank you for your understanding."