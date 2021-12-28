Chichester's first Christmas baby of 2021 a 'perfect gift'
Parents of the first Christmas baby of 2021 told of their delight as they received a different kind of Christmas present this year.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 4:30 pm
Proud new parents Zoe and Carl Drinkwater, from Oving Terrace, received the best gift this Christmas, in the shape of baby Joey Steven Drinkwater.
Weighing a healthy 6lb 6oz, little Joey was welcomed into the world at St Richard's Hospital at 11.40am on Christmas morning - three weeks earlier than expected.
Joey was described as 'the perfect gift to complete our family'.
Zoe told this newspaper: "We were really shocked to welcome our Joey three weeks early on Christmas Day.
"It wasn’t the day we planned but we couldn’t of asked for a better Christmas present!.
"He’s the perfect gift to complete our family."