Chichester's first Christmas baby of 2021 a 'perfect gift'

Proud new parents Zoe and Carl Drinkwater, from Oving Terrace, received the best gift this Christmas, in the shape of baby Joey Steven Drinkwater.

Weighing a healthy 6lb 6oz, little Joey was welcomed into the world at St Richard's Hospital at 11.40am on Christmas morning - three weeks earlier than expected.

Joey was described as 'the perfect gift to complete our family'.

Zoe told this newspaper: "We were really shocked to welcome our Joey three weeks early on Christmas Day.

"It wasn’t the day we planned but we couldn’t of asked for a better Christmas present!.