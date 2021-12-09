Chichester's Four Street Project is handed £1,500 by Fine and Country Foundation

Isabel Neighbour from Fine and Country and Donna Ockenden, founder of the Four Streets Project

The Four Streets Project was nominated by Fine and Country Chichester and Surrounding Villages was one of the charities selected to receive a grant of £1500.

With a huge number of organisations applying for grants of up to £3,000 of funding this season, the Foundation team carefully selected the charities to receive a grant.

Donna Ockenden, founder, trustee and volunteer with The Four Streets Project Chichester, said: "Once again we are so grateful for the generosity of the Fine and Country Foundation in making this Autumn grant possible.

"The Four Streets Project provision includes a nightly supper club 365 nights a year, new winter and waterproof clothing and sleeping bags and a range of hygiene supplies.

"We care for some of Chichester’s most vulnerable people and this grant from the Fine and Country Foundation helps us to continue our essential work."

Over £45,000 in total will be paid out in the Autumn Grant scheme, with several grants being awarded to projects focused on relieving the impacts on the homeless community

heightened by the pandemic.

Isabel Neighbour from Fine and Country Chichester said: “We couldn’t be happier that our nominated charity was one of the organisations chosen to receive a grant. The work they carry out within our local community is essential and we hope that the money they receive will help them to continue making a difference in people’s lives.”

Over 18 months after the start of the pandemic, people around the world are still being impacted by COVID-19, those who rely on homeless charities and foodbanks to survive are being challenged more than many.

Since the Foundation’s inception, over £600,000 has been donated to worthy causes both in the UK and around the world.

The Foundation hopes to continue building on this success, with the goal of raising £1,000,000 over the coming years for homeless charities.

Applications for the Spring Grant scheme will be accepted from 1st March 2022.

Isabel added: “The Fine and Country Foundation is a massive for those in need and their pledge to assist causes such as The Four Streets Project is welcomed more than ever since the pandemic.

"We still don’t know what the future holds for the homeless after the pandemic, but we do know that there has never been as many people in need as there are now, and we are in a privileged position to be able to help those people."