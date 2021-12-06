On Saturday, December 4, children used maps to locate 36 knitted woolly sheep that were hiding around the village.

The sheep were hiding in shop windows, on notice boards and in St Margaret’s Church.

Liz Rawlings, centre manager at Fernhurst Hub, said “ Our Christmas Treasure Hunt is a great way for children to get to know the village, they love the challenge of finding knitted sheep in unexpected places.

"This year we had fun putting them among the crisps and vegetables at Crossways fruiterers and there were several in St Margaret’s Church, those ones will remain there to amuse young visitors at the Crib Service, when the other nativity figures and stable animals are set out.”

Once all the sheep have been spotted children returned their completed trail maps to the Hub. All were rewarded with sticker books, bubbles and chocolate coins.

There was a special prize for the best name of the white woolly sheep found on the church altar. This was won by Louisa Hampton, 9, who named the sheep Cloudy.

The next Hub children’s event is Fun Crafty Christmas at 2pm on Saturday, December 11, run by Fernhurst resident Jozie, pictured here with her giant companion outside Fernhurst school.

For more information see www.fernhursthub.org.uk

1. Annabelle Smalley (11) and Louisa Hamilton (9) with sheep hiding in the Pharmacy window

2. Milly and William.

3. Emmy Dixon, 2, with sheep six in the crisps

4. Jozie with Chase from Paw Patrol