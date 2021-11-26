Christmas in Emsworth: When do the lights go on? What else is planned?

Emsworth's famous Lobster Pot tree, which will be back this year / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

The town's traditional lights switch-on coincides with the arrival of Father Christmas.

The fun starts in St Peter’s Square at 5.15pm with carols and community singing and a chance to see the town’s famous Lobster Pot Christmas tree.

On Saturday, December 18, St Peter’s Square hosts a festive market incorporating the Hampshire Farmers’

Market, from 10am to 1pm.

At 11am on that day, there’s a chance to join in Carols around the Lobster Pot Tree with Village Voices, in aid of the RNLI.