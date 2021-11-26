Christmas in Emsworth: When do the lights go on? What else is planned?
Traders and residents in Emsworth will start the countdown to Christmas next Friday (Dec 3).
The town's traditional lights switch-on coincides with the arrival of Father Christmas.
The fun starts in St Peter’s Square at 5.15pm with carols and community singing and a chance to see the town’s famous Lobster Pot Christmas tree.
On Saturday, December 18, St Peter’s Square hosts a festive market incorporating the Hampshire Farmers’
Market, from 10am to 1pm.
At 11am on that day, there’s a chance to join in Carols around the Lobster Pot Tree with Village Voices, in aid of the RNLI.
After last year's festive period was hit by lockdowns and Covid restrictions, Emsworth businesses will be hoping for a bumper few weeks this year.